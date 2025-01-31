Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -13, in 17:46 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).

Through 46 games played this season, he has put up 28 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sabres Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sabres are giving up 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.

The Sabres have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 46 Games 0 28 Points 0 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: