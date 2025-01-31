Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -13, in 17:46 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).
- Through 46 games played this season, he has put up 28 points, with three multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sabres are giving up 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
- The Sabres have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|46
|Games
|0
|28
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|0
id: