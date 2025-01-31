Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -13, in 17:46 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).
  • Through 46 games played this season, he has put up 28 points, with three multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sabres are giving up 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
  • The Sabres have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
46 Games 0
28 Points 0
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

