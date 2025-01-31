Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 49 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 18:04 on the ice.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).

Through 49 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.

The Sabres have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

