Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 49 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -11, and is averaging 18:04 on the ice.
- Stamkos has 32 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).
- Through 49 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Sabres have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
