Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 1 Published 1:20 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

Saturday’s game that pits the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) versus the No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 1.

According to our computer prediction, Florida is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Tennessee. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 141.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -184, Florida +152

Tennessee vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 73, Florida 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+4.5)

Florida (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Tennessee is 13-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida’s 14-6-0 ATS record. The Volunteers have an 8-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Gators have a record of 8-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 160.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Florida has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball while allowing 59.3 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +330 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is recording 35.2 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.1 per contest.

Tennessee connects on 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (93rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.9.

The Volunteers average 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (93rd in college basketball), and allow 78.6 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 10 (50th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (145th in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game, with a +397 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Florida wins the rebound battle by 11.4 boards on average. It records 41.6 rebounds per game, second in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.2.

Florida makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (159th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make, at a 27.9% rate.

Florida has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.7 per game (110th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (132nd in college basketball).

