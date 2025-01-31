Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 1 Published 11:14 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Saturday college basketball slate includes 16 games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Texas Tech Red Raiders squaring off against the Houston Cougars. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 5 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 73, Florida 70

Tennessee 73, Florida 70 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 2.7 points

Tennessee by 2.7 points Pick ATS: Florida (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Providence Friars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 78, Providence 65

St. John’s 78, Providence 65 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 13.1 points

St. John’s by 13.1 points Pick ATS: Providence (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 77, Missouri 74

Mississippi State 77, Missouri 74 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 3.2 points

Mississippi State by 3.2 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 82, Kansas State 66

Iowa State 82, Kansas State 66 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 15.9 points

Iowa State by 15.9 points Pick ATS: Iowa State (-15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 76, Northwestern 72

Wisconsin 76, Northwestern 72 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 3.5 points

Wisconsin by 3.5 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 76, Ole Miss 71

Auburn 76, Ole Miss 71 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 4.7 points

Auburn by 4.7 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 76, Vanderbilt 75

Oklahoma 76, Vanderbilt 75 Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 1.6 points

Oklahoma by 1.6 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 21 Louisville Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Louisville 79, Georgia Tech 69

Louisville 79, Georgia Tech 69 Projected Favorite: Louisville by 9.5 points

Louisville by 9.5 points Pick ATS: Louisville (-8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Georgia 72

Alabama 84, Georgia 72 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 12.1 points

Alabama by 12.1 points Pick ATS: Georgia (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Baylor Bears vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 74, Baylor 73

Kansas 74, Baylor 73 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 0.9 points

Kansas by 0.9 points Pick ATS: Kansas (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

USC Trojans vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 77, USC 72

Michigan State 77, USC 72 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 4.7 points

Michigan State by 4.7 points Pick ATS: USC (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Galen Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Texas Tech 64

Houston 74, Texas Tech 64 Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.8 points

Houston by 9.8 points Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 81, North Carolina 68

Duke 81, North Carolina 68 Projected Favorite: Duke by 12.5 points

Duke by 12.5 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 25 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, UConn 69

Marquette 79, UConn 69 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9.9 points

Marquette by 9.9 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 74, South Carolina 66

Texas A&M 74, South Carolina 66 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.5 points

Texas A&M by 8.5 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 82, Arkansas 72

Kentucky 82, Arkansas 72 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 9.3 points

Kentucky by 9.3 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

