Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 1
Published 11:14 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
The Saturday college basketball slate includes 16 games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Texas Tech Red Raiders squaring off against the Houston Cougars. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 5 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 73, Florida 70
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 2.7 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (+5.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Tennessee-Florida spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Providence Friars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 78, Providence 65
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 13.1 points
- Pick ATS: Providence (+13.5)
Bet on the St. John’s-Providence spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 77, Missouri 74
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 3.2 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+6.5)
Bet on the Mississippi State-Missouri spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 82, Kansas State 66
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 15.9 points
- Pick ATS: Iowa State (-15.5)
Bet on the Iowa State-Kansas State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 76, Northwestern 72
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 3.5 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-2.5)
Bet on the Northwestern-Wisconsin spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 76, Ole Miss 71
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 4.7 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+6.5)
Bet on the Ole Miss-Auburn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 76, Vanderbilt 75
- Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 1.6 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+2.5)
Bet on the Oklahoma-Vanderbilt spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 21 Louisville Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 79, Georgia Tech 69
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 9.5 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (-8.5)
Bet on the Georgia Tech-Louisville spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Georgia 72
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 12.1 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia (+12.5)
Bet on the Alabama-Georgia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baylor Bears vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 74, Baylor 73
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 0.9 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (+1.5)
Bet on the Baylor-Kansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
USC Trojans vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 77, USC 72
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 4.7 points
- Pick ATS: USC (+5.5)
Bet on the USC-Michigan State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Galen Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Texas Tech 64
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.8 points
- Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+10.5)
Bet on the Houston-Texas Tech spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 81, North Carolina 68
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 12.5 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (+13.5)
Bet on the Duke-North Carolina spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 25 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, UConn 69
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9.9 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-6.5)
Bet on the Marquette-UConn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 74, South Carolina 66
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.5 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-5.5)
Bet on the South Carolina-Texas A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 82, Arkansas 72
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 9.3 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+11.5)
Bet on the Kentucky-Arkansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.