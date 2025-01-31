Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31? Published 12:22 am Friday, January 31, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 15 of 49 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

