Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31?
Published 12:22 am Friday, January 31, 2025
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Roman Josi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sabres?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Josi stats and insights
- In seven of 45 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 170 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:30
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|27:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|25:04
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:34
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|31:25
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.