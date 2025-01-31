Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31? Published 12:22 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 46 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 170 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

TV Channel: NHL Network

