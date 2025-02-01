Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 2
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
The college basketball lineup on Sunday is not one to miss. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for 10 games, including the West Virginia Mountaineers squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at State Farm Center.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: West Virginia +5.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Siena +4.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Siena Saints
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Manhattan +2.5 vs. Sacred Heart
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Sacred Heart (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Fairfield +7.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Iona Gaels
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Iona by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Robert Morris +2.5 vs. Wright State
- Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials at Wright State Raiders
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Wright State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wright State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: DePaul -5.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: DePaul by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: DePaul (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ohio State +6.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: East Tennessee State -2.5 vs. Furman
- Matchup: Furman Paladins at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: East Tennessee State by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: East Tennessee State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Nebraska +6.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-6.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -10.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 2
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
