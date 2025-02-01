Buy Tickets for Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on February 1 Published 5:39 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

When the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Sidney Crosby and Filip Forsberg will be among the top players to watch.

Penguins vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, February 1

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Penguins (-111)

Penguins (-111) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Penguins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sidney Crosby 53 16 39 55 Rickard Rakell 52 23 19 42 Bryan Rust 45 19 20 39 Erik Karlsson 53 5 28 33 Evgeni Malkin 47 8 25 33 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 50 18 31 49 Jonathan Marchessault 50 15 24 39 Roman Josi 46 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 50 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 47 14 15 29

Penguins vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Penguins offense’s 153 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Pittsburgh is ranked 31st in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (189 total) in league play.

The Penguins’ offense ranks sixth the league with a 26% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have scored 133 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

Nashville has allowed 161 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd.

The Predators have a 21.09% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 17 percentage.

id: