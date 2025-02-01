Buy Tickets for Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on February 1
Published 5:39 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
When the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Sidney Crosby and Filip Forsberg will be among the top players to watch.
Penguins vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-111)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Penguins Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Sidney Crosby
|53
|16
|39
|55
|Rickard Rakell
|52
|23
|19
|42
|Bryan Rust
|45
|19
|20
|39
|Erik Karlsson
|53
|5
|28
|33
|Evgeni Malkin
|47
|8
|25
|33
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|18
|31
|49
|Jonathan Marchessault
|50
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|46
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|50
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|47
|14
|15
|29
Penguins vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Penguins offense’s 153 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is ranked 31st in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (189 total) in league play.
- The Penguins’ offense ranks sixth the league with a 26% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators have scored 133 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- Nashville has allowed 161 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd.
- The Predators have a 21.09% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 17 percentage.
