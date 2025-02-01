Buy Tickets for Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on February 1

Published 5:39 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on February 1

When the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Sidney Crosby and Filip Forsberg will be among the top players to watch.

Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!

Penguins vs. Predators Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Penguins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Sidney Crosby 53 16 39 55
Rickard Rakell 52 23 19 42
Bryan Rust 45 19 20 39
Erik Karlsson 53 5 28 33
Evgeni Malkin 47 8 25 33
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 50 18 31 49
Jonathan Marchessault 50 15 24 39
Roman Josi 46 9 26 35
Steven Stamkos 50 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 47 14 15 29

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Penguins vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Penguins offense’s 153 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 15th in the league.
  • Pittsburgh is ranked 31st in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (189 total) in league play.
  • The Penguins’ offense ranks sixth the league with a 26% power-play conversion rate.
  • The Predators have scored 133 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
  • Nashville has allowed 161 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd.
  • The Predators have a 21.09% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 17 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup