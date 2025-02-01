February 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:12 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars hit the ice at American Airlines Center.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.

How to Watch February 2 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New Jersey Devils @ Buffalo Sabres 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Colorado Avalanche 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Anaheim Ducks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Dallas Stars 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ New York Rangers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Utah Hockey Club 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Vancouver Canucks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Seattle Kraken 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

