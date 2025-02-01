Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1 Published 5:26 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 50 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 18:48 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.

He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).

Through 50 games played this season, he has recorded 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 189 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in league play.

With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.

The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 50 Games 1 49 Points 2 18 Goals 0 31 Assists 2

