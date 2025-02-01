Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1

Published 5:26 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 50 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 18:48 on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
  • Through 50 games played this season, he has recorded 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 189 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in league play.
  • With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
50 Games 1
49 Points 2
18 Goals 0
31 Assists 2

