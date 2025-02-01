Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1
Published 5:26 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 50 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 18:48 on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
- He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
- Through 50 games played this season, he has recorded 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 189 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in league play.
- With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.
- The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|50
|Games
|1
|49
|Points
|2
|18
|Goals
|0
|31
|Assists
|2
