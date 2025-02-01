How to Pick the Penguins vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 1 Published 12:36 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 7:00 PM ET between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this matchup.

Penguins vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Pittsburgh and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 26 times this season.

So far this season, 21 games Nashville has played finished with over 6.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.6 goals per game, 0.9499999999999993 less than the over/under set for this contest.

This game’s total is 0.3 less than the 6.8 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Penguins Moneyline: -110

The Penguins are 7-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Pittsburgh has compiled an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Penguins’ implied win probability is 52.4%.

Predators Moneyline: -110

In 19 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has achieved the upset four times.

The Predators have four wins in games when their moneyline odds are -110 or longer (in 19 such games).

Nashville has a 52.4% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 3

Penguins Points Leaders

One of Pittsburgh’s top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has put up 55 points in 53 games.

Rickard Rakell has 23 goals and 19 assists for Pittsburgh to compile 42 total points (0.8 per game).

Bryan Rust has created 39 points for Pittsburgh in 45 games this season, netting a goal on 16% of his shots and putting up 19 goals and 20 assists.

In the 24 games Alex Nedeljkovic has played this season, his save percentage is .896, 46th in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s 18 goals and 31 assists in 50 contests give him 49 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Marchessault has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 39 points, thanks to 15 goals and 24 assists.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) this season.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 11-20-6 this season, collecting 926 saves and permitting 104 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (39th in the league).

Penguins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/25/2025 Kraken L 4-1 Away -108 1/27/2025 Sharks L 2-1 Away -178 1/29/2025 Utah Hockey Club W 3-2 Away +120 2/1/2025 Predators – Home -110 2/4/2025 Devils – Home – 2/7/2025 Rangers – Away – 2/8/2025 Flyers – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away -110 2/3/2025 Senators – Home – 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home –

Pittsburgh vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PPG Paints Arena

