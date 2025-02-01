How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

Published 1:13 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

SEC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the Auburn Tigers taking on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 20 Missouri Tigers at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas Longhorns at LSU Tigers

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - February 1

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1

Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - February 1

Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 1

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup