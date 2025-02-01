How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2 Published 8:19 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

Seven games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

