How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

Published 8:19 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

Seven games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - February 1

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup