How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1

The No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

Tennessee has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.

The Volunteers average 9.6 more points per game (75) than the Gators give up (65.4).

When Tennessee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 16-2.

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators are shooting 47% from the field, 10.4% higher than the 36.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Florida has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Gators rank second.

The Gators put up 26 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (59.3).

Florida has a 16-0 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee posts 81.1 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Volunteers have played better at home this season, allowing 57.3 points per game, compared to 65.2 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Tennessee has fared better in home games this season, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida scores 85.7 points per game. Away, it scores 82.

The Gators concede 59.5 points per game at home, and 78 on the road.

At home, Florida makes 9.1 triples per game, 0.4 fewer than it averages away (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.6%) than away (33.3%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma – Lloyd Noble Center

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/18/2025 Texas W 84-60 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/22/2025 @ South Carolina W 70-69 Colonial Life Arena 1/25/2025 Georgia W 89-59 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 2/1/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 2/4/2025 Vanderbilt Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 2/8/2025 @ Auburn – Neville Arena

