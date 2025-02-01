How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1
Published 1:11 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
The No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- Tennessee has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
- The Volunteers average 9.6 more points per game (75) than the Gators give up (65.4).
- When Tennessee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 16-2.
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators are shooting 47% from the field, 10.4% higher than the 36.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Florida has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Gators rank second.
- The Gators put up 26 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (59.3).
- Florida has a 16-0 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee posts 81.1 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Volunteers have played better at home this season, allowing 57.3 points per game, compared to 65.2 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Tennessee has fared better in home games this season, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Florida Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida scores 85.7 points per game. Away, it scores 82.
- The Gators concede 59.5 points per game at home, and 78 on the road.
- At home, Florida makes 9.1 triples per game, 0.4 fewer than it averages away (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.6%) than away (33.3%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 68-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 53-51
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|L 78-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/18/2025
|Texas
|W 84-60
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/22/2025
|@ South Carolina
|W 70-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/25/2025
|Georgia
|W 89-59
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|2/1/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/4/2025
|Vanderbilt
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|2/8/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena
