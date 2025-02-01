How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1

Published 1:11 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
  • Tennessee has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
  • The Volunteers average 9.6 more points per game (75) than the Gators give up (65.4).
  • When Tennessee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 16-2.

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators are shooting 47% from the field, 10.4% higher than the 36.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Florida has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Gators rank second.
  • The Gators put up 26 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (59.3).
  • Florida has a 16-0 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee posts 81.1 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Volunteers have played better at home this season, allowing 57.3 points per game, compared to 65.2 in road games.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Tennessee has fared better in home games this season, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Florida scores 85.7 points per game. Away, it scores 82.
  • The Gators concede 59.5 points per game at home, and 78 on the road.
  • At home, Florida makes 9.1 triples per game, 0.4 fewer than it averages away (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.6%) than away (33.3%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/18/2025 Texas W 84-60 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/22/2025 @ South Carolina W 70-69 Colonial Life Arena
1/25/2025 Georgia W 89-59 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
2/1/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
2/4/2025 Vanderbilt Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/8/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena

