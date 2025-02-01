How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2 Published 5:18 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

There are five games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Dallas Mavericks against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We have what you need regarding how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – February 2

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH

KFAA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC

SportsNet and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: