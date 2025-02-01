How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2 Published 9:18 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

Sunday’s college basketball schedule includes 21 games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Kentucky Wildcats taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 14 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

Butler Bulldogs at No. 6 UConn Huskies

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SNY

No. 4 USC Trojans at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 California Golden Bears

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Washington Huskies at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: