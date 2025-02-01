How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2
Published 9:18 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
Sunday’s college basketball schedule includes 21 games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Kentucky Wildcats taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Auburn Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 14 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Butler Bulldogs at No. 6 UConn Huskies
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SNY
No. 4 USC Trojans at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 California Golden Bears
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Washington Huskies at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
