Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1
Published 5:25 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:18 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
- He has picked up at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus 13 assists.
- Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).
- Through 50 games played this season, he has put up 39 points, with eight multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have conceded 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.
- The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|50
|Games
|1
|39
|Points
|1
|15
|Goals
|1
|24
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: