Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1

Published 5:25 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:18 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 13 assists.
  • Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).
  • Through 50 games played this season, he has put up 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have conceded 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
50 Games 1
39 Points 1
15 Goals 1
24 Assists 0

