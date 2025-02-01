Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1 Published 5:25 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:18 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.

He has picked up at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 13 assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).

Through 50 games played this season, he has put up 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have conceded 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.

The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 50 Games 1 39 Points 1 15 Goals 1 24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: