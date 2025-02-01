NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 2
Published 7:16 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
The Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of many solid options on today’s NBA schedule.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 2
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Pistons -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
