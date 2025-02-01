NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 2 Published 7:16 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of many solid options on today’s NBA schedule.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 2

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)

Over (231.2 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH

KFAA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers -5.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC

SportsNet and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

