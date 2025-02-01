Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1

Published 5:25 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - February 1

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 23:42 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -23.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.
  • He has a 6.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
  • In 23 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 46 games played this season, he has recorded 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have conceded 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -36.
  • The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
46 Games 0
35 Points 0
9 Goals 0
26 Assists 0

