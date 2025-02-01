Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1
Published 5:25 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 23:42 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -23.
- He has gotten at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.
- He has a 6.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
- In 23 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 46 games played this season, he has recorded 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have conceded 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
- The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -36.
- The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|46
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: