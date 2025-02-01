Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1 Published 5:25 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 23:42 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -23.

He has gotten at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.

He has two goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.

He has a 6.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

In 23 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 46 games played this season, he has recorded 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have conceded 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -36.

The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 46 Games 0 35 Points 0 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: