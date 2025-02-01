Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:23 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Penguins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 15 of 50 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Forsberg has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: