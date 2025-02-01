Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?
Published 6:23 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in 15 of 50 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Forsberg has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:52
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|4
|2
|2
|19:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
