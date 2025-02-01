Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?
Published 6:23 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in nine of 49 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|22:24
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
