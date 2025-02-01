Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:23 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in nine of 49 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:54 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

