Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:23 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

In the upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 13 of 50 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 9.9%, and he averages three shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are conceding 189 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

