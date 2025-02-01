Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:23 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Roman Josi going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in seven of 46 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 25:02 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 27:31 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

