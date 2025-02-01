Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:23 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 47 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

