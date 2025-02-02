How to Pick the Predators vs. Senators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 3 Published 12:36 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

There are plenty of betting options to take into account for the upcoming matchup that has the Nashville Predators clashing with the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 3. To get you ready to place a wager or put together a parlay, check out our best bets and projections below.

Predators vs. Senators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under (5.5 goals) 23 times this season.

There have been 22 Ottawa games with over 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.4 goals per game, 0.0600000000000005 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams are allowing a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -130

The Predators have been victorious in 14 of their 32 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (43.8%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Nashville has compiled an 11-14 record (winning 44.0% of its games).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this game.

Senators Moneyline: +109

Ottawa has pulled off an upset victory 11 times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 23 games as the underdog).

The Senators have eight victories in games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 16 chances).

Ottawa has a 47.8% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Ottawa 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been important to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 49 points in 51 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 24 assists for Nashville to compile 39 total points (0.8 per game).

Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 39 points. He’s contributed 26 assists.

In 39 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-21-6) has allowed 106 goals.

Senators Points Leaders

Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle has collected 35 assists and 17 goals in 52 games, good for 52 points.

Drake Batherson has made a major impact for Ottawa this season with 43 points, thanks to 15 goals and 28 assists.

Brady Tkachuk has 20 goals and 19 assists for Nashville.

Linus Ullmark has a .915 save percentage (11th in the league), with 550 total saves, while allowing 51 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 12-7-2 record between the posts for Ottawa this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators – Home -130 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home – 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home –

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/26/2025 Utah Hockey Club W 3-1 Home -120 1/30/2025 Capitals W 5-4 Home -111 2/1/2025 Wild W 6-0 Home -144 2/3/2025 Predators – Away +109 2/4/2025 Lightning – Away – 2/6/2025 Lightning – Away – 2/8/2025 Panthers – Away –

Nashville vs. Ottawa Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

