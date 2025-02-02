How to Pick the Predators vs. Senators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 3
Published 12:36 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
There are plenty of betting options to take into account for the upcoming matchup that has the Nashville Predators clashing with the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 3. To get you ready to place a wager or put together a parlay, check out our best bets and projections below.
Predators vs. Senators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s over/under (5.5 goals) 23 times this season.
- There have been 22 Ottawa games with over 5.5 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.4 goals per game, 0.0600000000000005 less than the over/under set for this contest.
- These two teams are allowing a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -130
- The Predators have been victorious in 14 of their 32 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (43.8%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Nashville has compiled an 11-14 record (winning 44.0% of its games).
- The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this game.
Senators Moneyline: +109
- Ottawa has pulled off an upset victory 11 times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 23 games as the underdog).
- The Senators have eight victories in games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 16 chances).
- Ottawa has a 47.8% implied probability to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Ottawa 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has been important to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 49 points in 51 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 24 assists for Nashville to compile 39 total points (0.8 per game).
- Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 39 points. He’s contributed 26 assists.
- In 39 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-21-6) has allowed 106 goals.
Senators Points Leaders
- Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle has collected 35 assists and 17 goals in 52 games, good for 52 points.
- Drake Batherson has made a major impact for Ottawa this season with 43 points, thanks to 15 goals and 28 assists.
- Brady Tkachuk has 20 goals and 19 assists for Nashville.
- Linus Ullmark has a .915 save percentage (11th in the league), with 550 total saves, while allowing 51 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 12-7-2 record between the posts for Ottawa this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|L 3-1
|Home
|-146
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|L 4-3
|Away
|-125
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|L 3-0
|Away
|-120
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|–
|Home
|-130
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Home
|–
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
Senators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/26/2025
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 3-1
|Home
|-120
|1/30/2025
|Capitals
|W 5-4
|Home
|-111
|2/1/2025
|Wild
|W 6-0
|Home
|-144
|2/3/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+109
|2/4/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|2/6/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Ottawa Game Info
- Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
