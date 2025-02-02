How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2 Published 3:15 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (12-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Mizzou Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Missouri 2024-25 Stats

With 30.4 boards per game, Missouri ranks 265th in college basketball. It surrenders 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 108th in college basketball.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 35th in the country in assists at 16.6 per game.

Missouri is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 16.0 turnovers per contest (152nd-ranked).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 100th in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

Missouri is surrendering 6.0 three-pointers per game (181st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 31.6% three-point percentage (215th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 43.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.2% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.8% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Volunteers are the second-best team in the nation (91.9 points per game). Defensively, they are 294th (69.5 points conceded per game).

Tennessee is the 11th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (38.5) and is ranked 128th in rebounds allowed (30.5).

The Volunteers are 35th in college basketball in assists (16.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee is 74th in the country in turnovers per game (13.8) and ninth-best in turnovers forced (22.4).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 100th in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 36th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (4.7 per game) and 30th in defensive 3-point percentage (26.9%).

The Volunteers take 43.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 56.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.2% of the Volunteers’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 67.8% are 2-pointers.

Missouri’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grace Slaughter 23 14.8 3.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.7 Ashton Judd 23 11.7 5.0 1.6 1.1 0.3 1.7 Laniah Randle 23 11.4 6.1 1.2 2.0 0.4 0.0 Abbey Schreacke 23 8.8 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.0 2.3 Angelique Ngalakulondi 23 6.3 4.5 0.8 0.3 1.0 0.0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 20 17.5 5.9 3.2 3.2 0.8 1.0 Ruby Whitehorn 20 13.5 4.6 1.8 1.1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 18 12.3 2.8 1.7 1.1 0.2 2.7 Samara Spencer 20 11.2 3.9 5.5 1.4 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 20 10.9 6.1 0.7 0.8 0.4 0.7

Missouri’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. LSU at 7:30 PM ET

February 9 at Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. Oklahoma at 2:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Kentucky at 7:30 PM ET

February 23 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

