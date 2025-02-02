How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2 Published 3:15 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Missouri Tigers (12-11) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Mizzou Arena. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 99th in the nation on offense (70.0 points scored per game) and 193rd on defense (64.7 points allowed).

Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the nation by averaging 38.5 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 128th in college basketball (30.5 allowed per contest).

With 13.0 assists per game, the Tigers are 185th in the country.

With 22.4 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee ranks ninth-best in college basketball. It ranks 74th in college basketball by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Tigers are 97th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.0%).

Tennessee is ceding 4.7 treys per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 26.9% three-point percentage (30th-ranked).

The Tigers attempt 32.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 27.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they take 67.4% of their shots, with 72.1% of their makes coming from there.

Missouri 2024-25 Stats

On the glass, Missouri is 265th in the country in rebounds (30.4 per game). It is 108th in rebounds conceded (29.7 per game).

With 14.3 turnovers committed per game and 16.0 turnovers forced, Missouri is 102nd and 152nd in college basketball, respectively.

Missouri is 181st in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.0 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.6%).

In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 32.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 72.1% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 20 17.5 5.9 3.2 3.2 0.8 1.0 Ruby Whitehorn 20 13.5 4.6 1.8 1.1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 18 12.3 2.8 1.7 1.1 0.2 2.7 Samara Spencer 20 11.2 3.9 5.5 1.4 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 20 10.9 6.1 0.7 0.8 0.4 0.7

Missouri’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grace Slaughter 23 14.8 3.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.7 Ashton Judd 23 11.7 5.0 1.6 1.1 0.3 1.7 Laniah Randle 23 11.4 6.1 1.2 2.0 0.4 0.0 Abbey Schreacke 23 8.8 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.0 2.3 Angelique Ngalakulondi 23 6.3 4.5 0.8 0.3 1.0 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

Missouri’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. LSU at 7:30 PM ET

February 9 at Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. Oklahoma at 2:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Kentucky at 7:30 PM ET

February 23 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

