How to Watch the NBA Today, February 3
Published 11:16 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
Today’s NBA schedule has 10 exciting matchups on the docket. Among them is the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 3
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: