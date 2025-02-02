NBA Best Bets: Pistons vs. Hawks Picks for February 3 Published 10:33 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) after losing four straight road games. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Want to gain an edge on Monday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

Pistons vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 3.5)

Against the spread, Detroit is 25-24-0 this year.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 21-28-0 this year.

The Pistons have an ATS record of 4-5 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 13-10.

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





In 16 games this season, the Pistons and their opponents have gone over 236.5 total points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 25 of 49 games this season.

The average point total in Detroit’s games this season is 223.4, 13.1 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s eighth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 10th-ranked Pistons.

This outing features the league’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and 21st-ranked (Pistons) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Pistons (-165)

This season, the Pistons have been favored 15 times and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pistons.

