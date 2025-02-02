NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 3
Published 10:16 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
The contests in a Monday NBA schedule sure to please include the Sacramento Kings playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Ready to explore the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s break down them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 3
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Hornets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 9.9 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Pistons -3.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Knicks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Nuggets -11.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -4.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.9 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (216 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
