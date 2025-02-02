Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 3 Published 10:33 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, as they ready for a Monday, February 3 game against the Detroit Pistons (25-24) at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have listed one injured player. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Pistons are coming off of a 127-119 win over the Bulls in their last game on Sunday. Cade Cunningham scored a team-leading 22 points for the Pistons in the victory.

The Hawks enter this matchup following a 132-127 loss to the Pacers on Saturday. Young put up 34 points, three rebounds and 17 assists for the Hawks.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaden Ivey SG Out Leg 17.6 4.1 4.0

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9.0 1.2 Trae Young PG Day-To-Day Achilles 22.8 3.3 11.5 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Personal 10.0 2.8 2.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pistons -3.5 236.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: