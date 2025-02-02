Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 3
Published 10:33 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, as they ready for a Monday, February 3 game against the Detroit Pistons (25-24) at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have listed one injured player. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons are coming off of a 127-119 win over the Bulls in their last game on Sunday. Cade Cunningham scored a team-leading 22 points for the Pistons in the victory.
The Hawks enter this matchup following a 132-127 loss to the Pacers on Saturday. Young put up 34 points, three rebounds and 17 assists for the Hawks.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaden Ivey
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|17.6
|4.1
|4.0
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Clint Capela
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.4
|9.0
|1.2
|Trae Young
|PG
|Day-To-Day
|Achilles
|22.8
|3.3
|11.5
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|10.0
|2.8
|2.0
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pistons
|-3.5
|236.5
