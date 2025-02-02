Tennessee vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 2 Published 2:16 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday’s contest between the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) and the Missouri Tigers (12-11) at Mizzou Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-67 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 2.

According to our computer prediction, Missouri is projected to cover the point spread (15.5) against Tennessee. The two teams are expected to go under the 151.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena Line: Tennessee -15.5

Tennessee -15.5 Point total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -1408, Missouri +800

Tennessee vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, Missouri 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+15.5)

Missouri (+15.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)

Tennessee has gone 7-4-0 against the spread, while Missouri’s ATS record this season is 3-4-0. A total of four out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers’ games have gone over. The teams score an average of 161.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 contests, Tennessee has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Missouri has gone 3-4 against the spread and 1-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +448 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per outing (294th in college basketball).

Tennessee grabs 38.5 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 30.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by eight boards per game.

Tennessee makes 11.1 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 6.4 more than its opponents (4.7).

The Volunteers’ 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 74.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 67th in college basketball.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.8 per game (74th in college basketball action) while forcing 22.4 (ninth in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 70 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and conceding 64.7 per contest, 193rd in college basketball) and have a +120 scoring differential.

Missouri grabs 30.4 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball), compared to the 29.7 of its opponents.

Missouri knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) while shooting 38% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6 per game at 31.6%.

Missouri has won the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 14.3 (102nd in college basketball) while forcing 16 (152nd in college basketball).

