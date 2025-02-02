Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 15 Published 4:03 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) facing the Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5, 4-4 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Vanderbilt 74.5 Points For 81.2 58.6 Points Against 70.9 44.4% Field Goal % 46.1% 36.1% Opponent Field Goal % 44.8% 33.2% Three Point % 33.0% 26.0% Opponent Three Point % 36.6%

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who averages 17.9 points per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 8.1 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler leads the squad with 7.4 assists per matchup.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He makes 3.6 shots from deep per game.

Zeigler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.7 blocks a contest to pace Tennessee.

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

The Commodores leader in scoring is Jason Edwards with 17.6 points per game. He also adds 2.2 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game.

The Vanderbilt leaders in rebounds and assists are Devin (7.8 rebounds per game) and A.J Hoggard (4.6 assists per game).

Tyler Nickel makes more threes per game than any other member of the Commodores, cashing in 2.3 treys per game.

Vanderbilt’s Tyler has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and McGlockton is first in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Vanderbilt Schedule

