Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live – February 3

Published 8:23 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators (18-26-7) take on the Ottawa Senators (28-20-4) as a part of Monday’s NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th in the Western Conference and the Senators are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 51 18 31 49 71 29
F Jonathan Marchessault 51 15 24 39 59 6
D Roman Josi 47 9 26 35 71 23
F Steven Stamkos 51 17 15 32 31 11
F Ryan O’Reilly 48 14 15 29 39 19

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.61 (29th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.22 (24th)
  • Shots: 30.1 (5th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.1 (20th)
  • Power Play %: 21.09 (18th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 82.24 (7th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Senators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Tim Stützle 52 17 35 52 43 15
F Drake Batherson 52 15 28 43 37 17
F Brady Tkachuk 52 20 19 39 37 11
F Claude Giroux 52 10 25 35 44 13
D Jake Sanderson 51 4 30 34 63 39

Senators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.83 (20th)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.67 (6th)
  • Shots: 29.7 (7th)
  • Shots Allowed: 27.3 (10th)
  • Power Play %: 23.26 (9th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 78.81 (17th)

Senators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • February 3 at Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 4 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 6 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 8 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 22 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 26 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 vs. Sharks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 3 at Capitals: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 5 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 8 vs. Rangers: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 10 vs. Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 11 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 13 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 15 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 18 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 20 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 22 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 25 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 27 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 29 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

