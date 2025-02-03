Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 3
Published 3:22 am Monday, February 3, 2025
There are several strong matchups on Monday in college basketball play, including the Alabama State Hornets playing the Florida A&M Rattlers — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +2.5 vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: Florida A&M by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: New Orleans +5.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at New Orleans Privateers
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: SFA by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: McNeese -16.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 19.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Howard +1.5 vs. South Carolina State
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at Howard Bison
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: Howard by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lehigh +3.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: Colgate by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Lamar +3.5 vs. SE Louisiana
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SE Louisiana (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Arizona +1.5 vs. Weber State
- Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Weber State Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: Northern Arizona by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Weber State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northwestern State +1.5 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: Northwestern State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: East Texas A&M +7.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at East Texas A&M Lions
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: Texas A&M-CC by 5.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Delaware State -4.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears at Delaware State Hornets
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 3
- Computer Projection: Delaware State by 6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Delaware State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
