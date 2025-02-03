CG’s Goins sets school record with 12 3-pointers in win over Twin Springs Published 3:14 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

Cumberland Gap junior guard Kolton Goins set a new school record with 12 3-pointers on Saturday in the Panthers’ 88-59 win over Twin Springs, Virginia.

“It means a whole lot. I’ve been working for it, I really have,” Goins said.

Goins made 10 3s in a game earlier this season and unofficially finished Saturday’s contest by hitting 12-of-21 from long range for the record.

“I’ve been doing this 27, 28 years and when he’s on he’s the best shooter I’ve ever coached,” Cumberland Gap head coach Matt Horton said. “When he’s one it’s something to see. It doesn’t even hit rim, it’s just the bottom of the net every time. He’s fun to watch when he’s on like that and as good of a player as he is, he’s a better kid so he’s fun to coach.”

Goins didn’t have his best stroke going until the second half of Saturday’s game. He missed his first three attempts from long range and went into the half just 2-of-6 from distance.

After the Titans had closed to within seven points early in the third quarter, Goins knocked down a 3 from the corner and then hit two more from the right wing during an 11-2 run that put the Panthers firmly in control.

He said he knew it might be a special night after those first three shots of the third quarter went in.

“As soon as we came out after halftime. I knew when coach left me in and I made that first three I was going,” Goins said. “I had told him to get me out after I made a couple, but after I made a few threes I told him to just leave me in this whole game.”

A few possessions later Goins found himself wide open behind a double screen and sank a 35-footer. He added another from the left wing as the lead grew to 58-38 after three quarters.

The open looks were getting harder to find in the fourth quarter as the Titans kept a man on Goins everywhere he went on the court. That attention opened up some driving lanes inside as the Panthers continued to pull away.

Goins made one from the corner and another on off a double screen on an inbounds play. He tied the school record on a kick-out from the left wing as the clock ticked under one minute remaining. Goins hit the record-breaker from about 32 feet out to bring the Panther bench to their feet with about five seconds to play. He even got fouled on the shot and completed the four-point play.

“They stuck on man to me in the second half so I’m very happy that I got it there,” he said.

Goins finished with 43 points as the Panthers won by 29. He was hugged and congratulated by his teammates when the final horn sounded and after the game Horton presented him with a game ball to commemorate the achievement.

Saturday’s win snapped a six-game losing skid for Cumberland Gap.

“It means a whole bunch to us to get the win. We all deserve it, we’ve all been working hard,” Goins said.

Horton said he’s hopeful Saturday’s win can set the Panthers (11-13) up to close strong heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

“We’ve been battling. We’re playing hard and I think we’re getting better every game,” he said. “We’ve got good kids and I’m proud of them. We’ve come a long way from when I got here, hopefully our best basketball is out in front of us.”

In Saturday’s win, Brady Harris added 24 points for the Panthers while Keaton Clawson scored 11, Gavin Barton six, Neil Bunch three and Gabe Daniels one.

Twin Springs was led by Clay Ross with 25 points and Parker Thomas with 10.

Cumberland Gap is set to host Greenback on Monday and Hancock County on Tuesday before visiting Washburn on Friday and Twin Springs on Saturday.