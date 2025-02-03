Claiborne girls and boys sweep Washburn Published 3:03 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs hosted Washburn for varsity basketball last Monday and led from start to finish. Claiborne led at the half 39-23 and went on to win 75-52.

Leading the way in scoring was Emma Ferguson with 18. Channing Buis had 13, Rhea Ware had 12, Emily Buchanan had 10, Katie Hicks had seven, Tayleigh Stansberry scored five as did Jacey Ferguson, Jayden Meyers had four, and Maci Short dropped in two. Channing Buis paced the Lady Bulldog defense with 10 steals.

Two Lady Pirates scored in double-figures, Ebany Hill with 13 and Hannah Williams with 12.

In the boys game, the Bulldogs also led wire to wire in a 79-45 victory over Washburn. Claiborne led at the half 41-14.

Drew Epperson led the Bulldogs with 20 points including two rim-rocking jams. Hunter Greer started quickly with two 3-pointers and finished with 14. Cole Holt had 10, Chace Robinette scored nine, Kris Ford had seven, Kaden Willams scored six, Corbin Whitaker dropped in five, Colton Jones had four, Kaden Lovin and Lukas Thomas both scored two points.

Washburn’s Dillon Mullins led all scorers with 23 and Matthew Harville also scored in double-figures with 10.