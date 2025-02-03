Clifford Earl Price, 83

Published 9:14 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Clifford Earl Price, age 83, of Speedwell TN was born on October 20, 1941 and passed away on February 1, 2025, at home surrounded by his family.

Clifford was a lifelong farmer and cattleman. He was also a collector of antique and rocks. Clifford not only grew vegetables on his farm he also planted and grew beautiful flowers for his yard. Besides working on his farm, Clifford also enjoyed painting at LMU. More than anything though Clifford loved his family, his grandkids were the lights of his life. Clifford will be remembered for being an honest and hardworking man. For 61 years Clifford was married to the love of his life Patsy Price, and together they raised a family anyone would be proud of.

He was preceded in death by his son Clifford Lavon “Boddie” Price, parents Milt and Leona Price, sisters Virginia Fortner and Joyce Emans, and brother-in-law Frank Rogers, sister-in-law Joan Price.

Clifford is survived by his loving wife Patsy Price. Daughter Rhonda (Dexter) Honeycutt. Grandchildren Trevor (Heather) Honeycutt, Shasta (Todd) Hopper, and Chance Honeycutt. Great Grandchildren Cole and Ruby Honeycutt, Brantley and Taytum Brummett, and Layla Hopper, Coddie and Kaitlyn. Brothers Damon Price and Conley (Sheila) Price. Sisters Bonnie Rogers and Faye (Bob) Hunley. Special friends Jerry and Tonya Steed. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Monday February 3, 2025 at 4 PM in the Carr Cemetery. Everyone who would like to attend should meet at the cemetery.

Officiating: Dwayne Byrd

Singers: David, Juanita Honeycutt and Natalie Fraley

Pallbearers: Trevor Honeycutt, Cole Honeycutt, Brantley Brummett, Todd Hopper, Bob Hunley, Jerry Steed

Honorary Pallbearer: Dexter Honeycutt