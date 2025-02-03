Published 9:13 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Ella Claire Lott, 24, of Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025. She was born on November 8, 2000, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the daughter of Brad and Stephanie Lott.

Growing up, Claire faced many health challenges from a young age, yet she was always the one lifting, encouraging, and putting others first. She was happiest spending time with family. She loved and adored her niece and nephew, Marleigh and Grayson, but most importantly, she knew and loved Jesus. She is now present with the Lord. She worked as a “standardized patient” at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by Bethany C. Lott, aunt; Debbie K. Lott, grandmother; and Hugh H. Crawford, grandfather.

Ella is survived by Brad C. Lott and Stephanie M. Lott, parents; Elizabeth “Libby” M. Lott and Sarah Kate Lott, sisters; Ben C. Lott, grandfather; Karen M. Crawford, grandmother; Marleigh B. Buckner and Grayson H. Buckner, niece and nephew; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Celebration of Life will be held at Sullivan Baptist Church. 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660 Saturday, February 8th, at 2:00 p.m.

Ella Claire had a passion for children. In Lieu of Flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Ella Claire to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.