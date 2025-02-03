Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3
Published 5:24 am Monday, February 3, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Monday versus the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 51 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:46 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
- He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Senators
id: