Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:24 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Monday versus the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 51 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:46 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 51 Games 1 49 Points 0 18 Goals 0 31 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: