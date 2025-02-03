How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3 Published 4:19 am Monday, February 3, 2025

There is one game featuring an SEC team on the Monday college basketball schedule, the Florida Gators versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

