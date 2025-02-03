How to Watch the NBA Today, February 4

Published 11:16 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 4

The Boston Celtics versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is one game in particular to see on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features seven competitive contests.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – February 4

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: TSN and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and SCHN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moda Center
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Intuit Dome
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

