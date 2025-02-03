How to Watch the NBA Today, February 4 Published 11:16 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

The Boston Celtics versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is one game in particular to see on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features seven competitive contests.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 4

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA

NBCS-PH+ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and MSG

TSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and SCHN

YES and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN

CHSN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

