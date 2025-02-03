How to Watch the NBA Today, February 4
Published 11:16 pm Monday, February 3, 2025
The Boston Celtics versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is one game in particular to see on a Tuesday NBA schedule that features seven competitive contests.
If you are looking for live coverage of today’s NBA play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – February 4
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.