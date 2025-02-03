How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3 Published 12:45 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) will visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) after losing four straight road games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

FDSDET, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Detroit shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 14-6 overall.

The Pistons are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The 112.3 points per game the Pistons score are 6.5 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.8).

Detroit has an 11-7 record when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.6% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 17-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 10th.

The Hawks put up an average of 115.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Pistons give up.

Atlanta is 18-12 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons are posting 112 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.6 fewer points than they’re averaging in away games (112.6).

Detroit is allowing 113.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 113.2.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pistons have fared worse when playing at home this season, making 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 per game and a 37.9% percentage on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are scoring more points at home (116.6 per game) than away (114.7). But they are also allowing more at home (119.1) than on the road (118.5).

At home Atlanta is allowing 119.1 points per game, 0.6 more than it is away (118.5).

This year the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.7 per game) than on the road (29.3).

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaden Ivey Out Leg

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Clint Capela Out Back Trae Young Day-To-Day Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal

id: