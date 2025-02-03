How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3
Published 12:45 am Monday, February 3, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) will visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) after losing four straight road games.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Detroit shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 14-6 overall.
- The Pistons are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.
- The 112.3 points per game the Pistons score are 6.5 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.8).
- Detroit has an 11-7 record when scoring more than 118.8 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.6% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has compiled a 17-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 10th.
- The Hawks put up an average of 115.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Pistons give up.
- Atlanta is 18-12 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons are posting 112 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.6 fewer points than they’re averaging in away games (112.6).
- Detroit is allowing 113.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 113.2.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pistons have fared worse when playing at home this season, making 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 per game and a 37.9% percentage on the road.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are scoring more points at home (116.6 per game) than away (114.7). But they are also allowing more at home (119.1) than on the road (118.5).
- At home Atlanta is allowing 119.1 points per game, 0.6 more than it is away (118.5).
- This year the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.7 per game) than on the road (29.3).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaden Ivey
|Out
|Leg
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Back
|Trae Young
|Day-To-Day
|Achilles
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Personal