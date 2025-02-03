How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3
Published 12:16 am Monday, February 3, 2025
The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Kansas Jayhawks is the only game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that features a ranked team in action.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: