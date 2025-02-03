How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3 Published 12:16 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Kansas Jayhawks is the only game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that features a ranked team in action.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: