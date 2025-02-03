How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3 Published 1:19 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Duke Blue Devils versus the NC State Wolfpack is the only game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that includes a ranked team on the court.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: