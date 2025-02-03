Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:24 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Monday against the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.

Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 28 games, with 39 points in total.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 13 assists.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 27 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).

Through 51 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 51 Games 1 39 Points 0 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

