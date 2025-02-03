Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 5:24 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Monday against the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:16 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 28 games, with 39 points in total.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 13 assists.
  • He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 27 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).
  • Through 51 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
51 Games 1
39 Points 0
15 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup