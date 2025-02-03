Lady Panthers pull away for 48-24 win over Twin Springs Published 3:05 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers used a balanced attack on Saturday to pull away for a 48-24 win over Twin Springs’ Virginia.

Hayden Beeler led the team with 14 points while Callie Hoskins and Abby Peters added 11 points each. Rounding out the scoring was Jayla Bailey with six points, Jenna Middleton with four and Natalle Davis with two.

Emma Ross led Twin Springs with 16 points.

After trailing 10-9 after one period, the Lady Panthers took control of the game by outsourcing the Lady Titans 11-2 in the second. Beeler scored four points, Peters hit a 3 and Bailey and Hoskins both added baskets as Cumberland Gap built a 20-12 halftime lead.

The lead grew to double-digits midway through the third period as Peters hit a 3 and added a basket in transition around a pair of free throws from Beeler. The lead was 32-21 after three quarters.

Cumberland Gap pulled away in the fourth quarter to win by 24. Middleton, Hoskins and Peters all scored four points in the period with Bailey and Davis adding baskets in the final period.

On Tuesday the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers defeated Gibbs, 49-21.Hayden Beeler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way.

The Lady Panthers broke open a tight game by ending the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 22-10 lead and never looked back.

Rounding out the scoring for Cumberland Gap were Callie Hoskins with 12 points, Jenna Middleton with 8, Abby Peters with 6 points and Jayla Bailey with 3.