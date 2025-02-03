NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 4 Published 10:16 pm Monday, February 3, 2025

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers square off at Wells Fargo Center.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 4

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA

NBCS-PH+ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and MSG

TSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers -1.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and SCHN

YES and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -3.5

Heat -3.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN

CHSN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers -7.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)

Over (221 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

