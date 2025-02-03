NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 4
Published 10:16 pm Monday, February 3, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers square off at Wells Fargo Center.
Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 4
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Cavaliers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -3.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Clippers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: