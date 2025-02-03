Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 3 Published 6:16 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pistons 118 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 3.5)

Pistons (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-5.9)

Pistons (-5.9) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Pistons sport a 25-24-0 ATS record this season compared to the 21-28-0 mark of the Hawks.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 13-10 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record Detroit puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (59.2% of the time) than Detroit and its opponents (53.1%).

The Pistons have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season, better than the .452 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (14-17).

Pistons Performance Insights

So far this season, the Pistons are putting up 112.3 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 113.3 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Detroit ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 42.4 rebounds per game. It ranks 10th in the league by grabbing 44.9 boards per contest.

The Pistons rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 dimes per game.

Detroit is 22nd in the NBA with 14.8 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Pistons are draining 13 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the NBA on offense (115.6 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (118.8 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (45).

With 29 assists per game, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (15.3 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

