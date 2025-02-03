Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 3
Published 6:16 am Monday, February 3, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pistons 118 – Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Pistons (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-5.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.0
- The Pistons sport a 25-24-0 ATS record this season compared to the 21-28-0 mark of the Hawks.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 13-10 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record Detroit puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (59.2% of the time) than Detroit and its opponents (53.1%).
- The Pistons have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season, better than the .452 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (14-17).
Pistons Performance Insights
- So far this season, the Pistons are putting up 112.3 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 113.3 points per contest (16th-ranked).
- Detroit ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 42.4 rebounds per game. It ranks 10th in the league by grabbing 44.9 boards per contest.
- The Pistons rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 dimes per game.
- Detroit is 22nd in the NBA with 14.8 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Pistons are draining 13 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the NBA on offense (115.6 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (118.8 points conceded).
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (45).
- With 29 assists per game, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (15.3 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
