Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 3

Published 6:16 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 3

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Pistons 118 – Hawks 112

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Pistons (- 3.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-5.9)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (235.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 230.0
  • The Pistons sport a 25-24-0 ATS record this season compared to the 21-28-0 mark of the Hawks.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 13-10 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record Detroit puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (59.2% of the time) than Detroit and its opponents (53.1%).
  • The Pistons have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season, better than the .452 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (14-17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

  • So far this season, the Pistons are putting up 112.3 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 113.3 points per contest (16th-ranked).
  • Detroit ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing just 42.4 rebounds per game. It ranks 10th in the league by grabbing 44.9 boards per contest.
  • The Pistons rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 dimes per game.
  • Detroit is 22nd in the NBA with 14.8 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.
  • The Pistons are draining 13 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the NBA on offense (115.6 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (118.8 points conceded).
  • In 2024-25, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (45).
  • With 29 assists per game, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA.
  • In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (15.3 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).
  • In 2024-25, the Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 3

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 3

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Monday, February 3

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 3

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 3

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 3

Tennessee vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - February 2

Tennessee vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup